Women who stood on the frontline honoured

‘They showed courage and leadership during the pandemic’

Frontline

workers who performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic were honoured at Lady Doak College on Monday as part of International Women’s Day celebration.

Anganwadi workers, who undertook door-to-door screening during the pandemic, the rescue and rehabilitation team of Government Rajaji Hospital, caretakers of COVID-19 ward, and police personnel, were among the women who were honoured.

Principal Christianna Singh highlighted how these women showed courage and leadership during the pandemic. Lily Grace, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) advised the students to be mentally strong to face the challenges. V. Dhanalakshmi, Vice-Principal, Madurai Medical College, shared her experiences at GRH during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stress on education

Various programmes were held at N.M.S.S Vellaichamy Nadar College as part of the Women’s Day celebration.

S. Vasuki, District Protection Officer (Domestic Violence Officer), Social Welfare Department, in her keynote address, stressed the importance of education for women. She spoke on various incidents which would cause problems for the women in family and society.

College vice-president K.K. Santhosa Pandiyan and Principal (in charge) R. Rajeswara Palanichamy were present.

Dhan Foundation

Around 200 women belonging to Kalanjiam movement participated in the Women’s Day celebration organised by Dhan Foundation.

Experts in various fields spoke on contributions made by women for the betterment of the society.

Executive Director of Dhan Foundation M.P. Vasimalai and Padma Shri award winner P. Chinnapillai awarded women achievers from various fields.