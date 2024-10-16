ADVERTISEMENT

‘Women want to be treated equally, not revered as gods’

Published - October 16, 2024 12:04 am IST - DINDIGUL 

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District Judge A. Muthusaratha addressing a legal awareness programme for women in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Women did not want to be treated as gods, but they should be given basic respect and rights, said Dindigul Principal District Judge A. Muthusaratha.

Speaking at a legal awareness campaign for women, organised by District Legal Services Authority here on Tuesday, she said in the early days of history women were treated equal to men in all aspects.

“Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar in his writing has mentioned women as partners to men and it was enough to learn how women were considered in those days. Also, woman poets like Avvaiyar were proof that women were educated those days,” Ms. Muthusaratha said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US