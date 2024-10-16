GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Women want to be treated equally, not revered as gods’

Published - October 16, 2024 12:04 am IST - DINDIGUL 

The Hindu Bureau
Principal District Judge A. Muthusaratha addressing a legal awareness programme for women in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Principal District Judge A. Muthusaratha addressing a legal awareness programme for women in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Women did not want to be treated as gods, but they should be given basic respect and rights, said Dindigul Principal District Judge A. Muthusaratha.

Speaking at a legal awareness campaign for women, organised by District Legal Services Authority here on Tuesday, she said in the early days of history women were treated equal to men in all aspects.

“Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar in his writing has mentioned women as partners to men and it was enough to learn how women were considered in those days. Also, woman poets like Avvaiyar were proof that women were educated those days,” Ms. Muthusaratha said.

