January 22, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Women voters outnumber men in Madurai district.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Monday released the final electoral roll for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

The number of women voters in all 10 Assembly constituencies stands at 13,61,094, which exceeds the total number of men voters which is 13,15,866.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district are: Melur, Madurai East, Sholavandan, Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai Central, Madurai West, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti.

Melur assembly constituency has a total number of 2,40,793 voters with 1,19,147 men, 1,21,635 women and 11 third gender.

Madurai East constituency with 3,38,557 voters has the highest number of voters. The number of men, women and third gender voters in this constituency are: 1,65,900, 1,72,592 and 65.

In Sholavandan constituency, there are 2,22,537 voters with 1,08,947 men, 1,13,572 women and 18 third gender voters.

Madurai North and Madurai South have a total number of 2,46,239 and 2,26,175 voters each. Madurai North: 1,20,158 men, 1,26,036 women and 45 third gender and Madurai South: 1,11,198 men, 1,14,938 women and 39 third gender voters.

Madurai Central has a total of 2,23,019 voters with 1,09,024 men, 1,13,975 women and 20 third gender.

Madurai West has 1,48,954 men, 1,53,000 women and eight third gender voters, while Thirupparankundram: has 1,58,949 men, 1,64,176 women and 35 third gender voters.

Tirumangalam constituency has a total of 2,77,311 voters with 1,34,680 men, 1,42,618 women and 13 third gender voters. Usilampatti has a total of 2,77,467 voters with 1,38,909 men, 1,38,552 women and six third gender voters.

The Collector instructed the officials to recheck the voters list, especially VIPs. as many of them resided in different districts and could opt for voting in Madurai district. Hence, there should be no confusion in the voters’ list.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.