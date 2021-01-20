Women voters outnumber men in Madurai district

There are 26,85,671 voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Madurai district, nine of which have more women voters. The total number of women voters in the district exceeded men voters by 43,163, according to the final electoral roll released by Collector T. Anbalagan here on Wednesday.
There are 13,21,153 men voters, 13,64,316 women voters and 202 voters from the third gender in the district.
Madurai East constituency has the highest number of voters – 3,27,254, whereas Sholavandan has the lowest number of voters – 2,17,470. Usilampatti is the only Assembly constituency with more men voters.
There has been an increase of 77,978 in the final tally of voters in the district. the draft electoral roll released on November 16, 2020, had 26,07,693 voters.
Additions and deletions were made in the draft electoral rolls from November 16 to December 15. Special camps were held on November 21, 22 and December 12 and 13.
Representatives of various political parties staged a walkout during the release of the final electoral roll on Wednesday, complaining that the officials of the district administration did not take steps to ensure that the political party representatives were given coverage in the news platforms during the release of the electoral roll.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath