Women voters outnumber men in Madurai district

Total number of voters in 10 Assembly constituencies is 26,85,671

There are 26,85,671 voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Madurai district, nine of which have more women voters. The total number of women voters in the district exceeded men voters by 43,163, according to the final electoral roll released by Collector T. Anbalagan here on Wednesday.

There are 13,21,153 men voters, 13,64,316 women voters and 202 voters from the third gender in the district.

Madurai East constituency has the highest number of voters – 3,27,254, whereas Sholavandan has the lowest number of voters – 2,17,470. Usilampatti is the only Assembly constituency with more men voters.

There has been an increase of 77,978 in the final tally of voters in the district. the draft electoral roll released on November 16, 2020, had 26,07,693 voters.

Additions and deletions were made in the draft electoral rolls from November 16 to December 15. Special camps were held on November 21, 22 and December 12 and 13.

Representatives of various political parties staged a walkout during the release of the final electoral roll on Wednesday, complaining that the officials of the district administration did not take steps to ensure that the political party representatives were given coverage in the news platforms during the release of the electoral roll.