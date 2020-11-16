Women voters outnumber men in Madurai district

Residents can view draft electoral rolls at Tahsildar offices and Corporation Zonal offices

Women voters outnumbered men in nine out of the 10 Assembly constituencies of Madurai district by 39,321, according to the draft electoral roll released by Collector T. Anbalagan here on Monday.

The 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district are: Melur, Madurai East, Sholavandan, Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai Central, Madurai West, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti.

The total number of voters from all 10 constituencies is 26,07,693 - 12,84,099 men, 13,23,420 women and 174 persons from the third gender.

Melur has 2,38,010 voters - 1,17,387 men, 1,20,620 women and three persons from the third gender. Madurai East has 3,14,248 voters - 1,54,437 men, 1,59,772 women and 39 persons from the third gender. Sholavandan has 2,11,054 voters - 1,04,218 men, 1,06,827 women and nine persons from the third gender. Madurai North has 2,37,677 voters - 1,16,314 men, 1,21,329 women and 34 persons from the third gender. There are a total of 2,24,625 voters in Madurai South constituency, consisting of 1,10,615 men, 1,13,990 women and 20 persons from the third gender. Madurai Central has 2,35,782 voters - 1,15,214 men, 1,20,552 women and 16 persons from the third gender. Madurai West has 2,95,960 voters - 1,46,162 men, 1,49,793 women and five persons from the third gender. There are 3,06,534 voters in Tirupparankundram constituency - 1,50,886 men, 1,55,619 women and 29 persons from the third gender. Tirumangalam has 2,68,939 voters - 1,31,048 men, 1,37,884 women and seven persons from the third gender. Usilampatti has 2,74,864 voters - 1,37,818 men, 1,37,034 women and 12 persons from the third gender.

Women voters outnumbered men in all constituencies in the district except Usilampatti constituency.

There has been a decline of 35,612 voters in the final tally of voters in Madurai district when compared to 26,43,305 voters in the final electoral roll released on February 14, 2020.

The Collector said that residents can view the draft electoral rolls at Tahsildar offices and Madurai Corporation Zonal offices from till December 15 to make additions and deletions to the existing draft rolls.

Special camps will be held on November 21, 22 and December 12 and 13 where people will get assistance to fill the forms. The final electoral list will be published on January 20, 2021, said the Collector.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan was present.