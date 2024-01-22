ADVERTISEMENT

Women voters outnumber men in Dindigul, Theni

January 22, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL / THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.N. Poongodi releasing the final electoral list at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.

Collector R.V. Shajeevana releasing the final electoral list at the Collectorate in Theni on Monday.

Women voters outnumber men voters in Dindigul and Theni districts in the final voter list published on Monday. While the total number of women voters exceeds men voters in Dindigul district by 52,894, in Theni district, the total number of women voters exceeds men voters by 23,628.

Dindigul district has a total number of 18,66,403 voters as per the integrated final electoral roll released by Collector M.N. Poongodi in the presence of Senior officials and the representatives of recognised political parties.

Of the 18.66 lakh total number of voters, 9,59,538 are women, 9,06,644 are men and 221 others. The seven Assembly segments in Dindigul district are: Palani, Oddanchatram, Athur, Nilakottai, Natham, Dindigul and Vedasandur.

Palani has a total of 2,67,716 voters, Oddanchatram 2,34,677 voters, Athur 2,89,724 voters, Nilakottai 2,44,202 voters, Natham 2,84,050 voters, Dindigul 2,77,116 voters and Vedasandur 2,68,918 voters.

Theni district has a total number of 11,12,499 voters as per the integrated final electoral roll released by Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana in the presence of officials and the representatives of recognised political parties.

Of the 11.12 lakh voters, 5,67,967 are women, 5,44,339 are men and 193 others. The four assembly segments in Theni district are: Andipatti, Periyakulam, Bodinayakkanur and Cumbum.

Andipatti has a total of 2,73,789 voters, Periyakulam 2,85,191 voters, Bodinayakkanur 2,72,422 voters and Cumbum 2,81,097 voters.

