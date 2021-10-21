Women told to detect breast cancer through regular self-examination

MADURAI

21 October 2021

Early diagnosis guarantees cure, says oncology expert

Symptoms of breast cancer do not always show up as a lump and neither do all lumps lead to breast cancer. That is why it is crucial for women to self-examine their breasts, go for regular screenings and get mammogram done annually, especially if they are above 40 years - this was the message reiterated by speakers at Pink October event held at Government Rajaji Hospital on Thursday.

The programme, organised by the Department of Surgical Oncology, was part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month observed universally in October. The event saw participation of 100 policewomen across all ranks. They were reminded that as early detection of breast cancer guaranteed cure they should familiarise themselves with the shape, size and look of their breasts so that any anomaly could be instantly spotted.

The chief guest, N. Kamini, the Deputy Inspector General, Madurai range, spoke about how police personnel could help in spreading awareness. “Propagating public health information is important and our profession demands dealing with public all the time; if all of you talk about breast cancer with six others every day for the next three months, imagine the reach and service you will do,” she exhorted the gathering.

M. Ramesh, Head of Surgical Oncology Department, said that breast cancer was a silent killer as it was often detected late, unless the women were aware and proactive. The World Health Organisation estimates that one out of every 28 woman ran the risk of developing breast cancer. He said that 20% of women patients coming to his clinic had breast cancer.

“It is one of the most common cancer that affects individual health and impacts the family and society. But it is amenable to early diagnosis, unlike several other cancers, and combination of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery will provide the cure,” he said.

Recommending compulsory mammogram every year for all women, he said, it was one of the most accurate diagnostic tools that can detect earliest lesions even before a lump is fully formed.

Dean A. Rathinavel urged women to quell their fear, reluctance and misconception about breast examination and come forward for regular check-ups for their own good. The hospital had the best of facilities on par with international standards for treating cancer patients, he said.