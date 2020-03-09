Women still fall prey to usury, rues Chinnapillai

International Women’s Day was celebrated at many places across the city on Sunday.

At Dhan Foundation, 400 women from its micro-finance entity took part in a programme where Padmashree awardee P. Chinnapillai, an activist who helped establish a banking system in villages in Tamil Nadu, addressed the gathering.

She said better awareness notwithstanding, women still fell prey to usury.

Women must empower themselves through the means

of savings and investment. They must take up the fight against the evils of alcoholism among men.

Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax M. Maheswari said women must scale great heights through education and employment.

Members of Madurai Uthavum Uravukal Arakkattalai celebrated Women’s Day by honouring police personnel, lawyers, mediapersons, teachers, activists, public speakers, doctors, volunteers and students with special needs by giving them Sadhanai Pen Sigarangal award.

Lawyer A. Jamaludeen distributed the awards to the recipients. Joint secretary Khatija Biwi welcomed the gathering and joint president Sultan Basha spoke.