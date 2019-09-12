Women show the way to desilt tank

Villagers have desilted a tank and created rainwater harvesting structures in all their houses through community efforts.

Residents of Muthalipatti, located within Perilovanpatti panchayat near Ettayapuram, have managed to desilt and clear weeds in the kanmoi. Earlier, the tank could barely store water due to the presence of large mounds and growth of weeds. The problem became worse as the water from a borewell dug near Vaippar turned saline and residents have to buy water at a price.

Interestingly, in a women-led initiative, members of self-help groups in the village approached Vembu Makkal Iyakkam, an NGO based in Vilathikulam, for help to solve the problem. The women proposed the idea to the elders in the village, who readily lent their support. With the NGO’s financial contribution and people’s participation, the kanmoi was desilted using diggers and manual effort. Further, rainwater harvesting systems were set up at all 30 brick-and-mortar houses in the village, which has over 100 households.

“A lot of people were impressed and came to see the work we had done,” says H. Sumathi, a resident.

A borewell was sunk near the Kaliamman Temple in the village, which has a solar-powered motor. “With these efforts, the drinking water problem has been solved,’ she says. Further, they plan to plant saplings around the kanmoi.

Vembu Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam project coordinator S. Jeyaseelan says that the cooperation offered by the residents had made this possible. “We have advised the residents to ensure the kanmoi is maintained.”