Women should face challenges boldly: SWC chairperson

The State Commission for Women Chairperson A.S. Kumari has appealed to womenfolk to be guarded while handling modern gadgets here on Monday.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised by the Social Welfare Department, Mahalir Thittam and the District Legal Services Authority for women members, she said that in a world filled with crimes against women, children and others, there was an urgent need to be safe.

Just because there were issues and hindrances, womenfolk and children cannot remain isolated or be indoors. They have to face the challenges boldly, at the same time, with abundant caution.

There were complaints of child marriages and harassment at work stations for womenfolk. The officials and the system worked well in Tamil Nadu that many cases were prevented and solved, while there were problems and grievances which required more attention.

Hence, in the larger interest of the society, womenfolk had to engage themselves in a productive manner, and at the same time ensure that they were safe in public places, Ms. Kumari said.

There were many agencies functioning for the protection of girl children and for instance, by dialling 1098 toll-free number, information can be shared on any child marriage. Likewise, 14567 received information about issues faced by elderly women. For those who had troubles in cyber space, they can dial 1930, the chairperson said and appealed to the womenfolk to be vigil all the time.

A booklet was released on the occasion and the first copy was received by Sub-Judge V. Muralidharan. Advocates Maragatha Meena and Shiny Priya, Social Welfare Department officer J. Tajunissa Begum and others spoke.