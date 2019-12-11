‘Women should approach police if they face violence’

MADURAI

If women face violence in any form, they should approach police immediately, Commissioner of Police Davidson Devasirvatham has said.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Elimination of violence against women’, jointly organised by Soropti Youth Club and Soroptimist International - Madurai Chapter at The American College here on Wednesday, the Commissioner highlighted the various steps taken by the city police to ensure safety of women.

He suggested that women should download Kavalan app, designed to reduce crimes. “The SOS option in the app will be of great use to women in a crisis and the police would reach the scene of crime within a few minutes,” he said. “Women should not hesitate to approach the police. We will not divulge the identity of the victims,” he asserted.

Uma Kannan, vice-president of Thiagarajar College, who was the chief guest, said vulnerability of women was an issue to be addressed. “Women are vulnerable in many ways, both inside and outside the home,” she said.

Valli Annamalai, honorary national vice-president, Indian Girls and Child Welfare Committee, shared her experience in taking efforts to eradicate female infanticide in Usilampatti.

M. Davamani Christober, Principal and secretary of the college, presided over the programme, and said, quoting figures from the National Crime Records Bureau, that the number of crimes against women had increased. He said steps should be taken to make women feel safe in all spheres.

Around 2,000 students participated in the workshop.