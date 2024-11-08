Women SHGs receive loan amount of ₹816.77cr.

Through the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission programme, ₹816.77 crore loan was lent to 9,694 women self-help groups in Madurai district.

A press release on Friday said that while ₹1,440-crore loan was set as target for the year, 4,533 SHGs located in rural areas and 5,161 SHGs in urban areas were already sanctioned loan of ₹ 385.10 crore and ₹ 431.67 crore respectively.

The loans which were lent through the bank linkage programme were aimed to enhance the livelihood of women.

In addition, through the training given in tailoring and wood-press oil production, the women were assisted by the programme to start their own business by providing location, tailoring machines, wood-pressing facility and loans.

As more than 20,000 women SHGs were located in Madurai district, providing more loan to the eligible beneficiaries would not just improve their livelihood but would enhance economy the of the whole village they were associated with, release added.