Women seek ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’; plea to close stone quarry pit near memorial and create park

January 29, 2024 - TIRUNELVELI

A group of women from Thathanoothu near here submitted petition to District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan on Monday seeking a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 being given under ‘Mahalir Uriami Thogai’ scheme.

The women petitioners from ward 2 of Thathanoothu said over 200 families living in this area were manual labourers and hence were from poor families. Since the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme was not being implemented in their area, they had to find some other work for feeding their families.

Even though the women from ward 2 of Thathanoothu had submitted applications for ‘Mahalir Uriami Thogai’ scheme, their applications were rejected for reasons best known to the officials. Since the women applicants were from poor families and manual labourers, the Collector should scrutinize their applications for issuing favourable orders.

“If we’re given ₹1,000 a month through this scheme, it will be of great help to us,” said the petitioners.

A group of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai functionaries, led by district secretary Kalai Kannan, submitted a petition to close the quarry pit near Ondiveeran memorial in Palayamkottai and create park on this space. They said the Aathi Thamizhar Peravai submitted a petition in the past appealing to the district administration to close the stone quarry pit dangerously located near Ondiveeran memorial in Palayamkottai and create a park on this space.

Even though the drawing of the proposed park was released, no step had been taken to establish the park. Hence, the Collector should take steps for creating a park near Ondiveeran memorial, the petitioners said.

A group of Muslims from Melapalayam submitted a petition appealing to the Collector not to conduct the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ special camp in Muslim-majority areas on Fridays.

The petitioners said the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ special camp was organised in Melapalayam on Friday (January 19), on which the Muslim would offer special prayers in the mosque between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. If the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ special camp is organized on Fridays, the Muslims will not be able to participate in these camps to submit their petitions.

Hence, the Collector should make arrangements for organising the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ special camps on other week days, the petitioners said.

A group of villagers from Pottal Colony near Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram submitted a petition seeking permission for constructing an arch at the entrance of the street leading to Muppidathi Amman Temple in their hamlet. Since the permission has to be granted by the Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram panchayat, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to give permission for the construction of the arch, they said.

