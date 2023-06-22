HamberMenu
Women police, students take out helmet awareness rally

June 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai City Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar flagging off the bike rally in Madurai on Thursday.

Madurai City Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar flagging off the bike rally in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A helmet awareness bike rally was taken out by women police officers and personnel along with women college students in Madurai, in commemoration with golden jubilee of women in Tamil Nadu Police Department on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police K. S. Narenthiran Nayar flagged off the rally near Gandhi Museum in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police A. Pradeep and B. K. Aravind.

The riders, wearing helmets, wound through the arterial roads and the rally culminated at the City Police Office.

Mr. Narenthiran told the college students that it was an opportunity for them to understand the hard work put up by the women in the Police Department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner A. Thirumalai Kumar and Assistant Commissioner Kamatchi were present.

