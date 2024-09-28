Women police personnel joining duty post-maternity leave get preference on transfer postings, says DGP in Tirunelveli

Women police personnel, especially, those who were on maternity leave and returned to duty, would get preference in postings of their choice, said Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) Shankar Jiwal here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a grievance redressal meeting of police personnel, organised at the Tirunelveli City Commissionerate, he said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had recently ordered that women police personnel be given preference in postings after they had delivered new born babies.

The CM had said that at least for three years from the time of joining back to duty, the women police shall be given posting of their choice of district or city so that the child can be taken care of their parents or by their in-laws. The decision was taken following petitions from the personnel on the challenges faced by them in upbringing of their new born babies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DGP said that in the case of husband and wife working in the department, the senior officers have been told to consider giving postings in the same place. As for other petitions seeking transfers, he said that it would be taken up on seniority in the waiting list and expedited without delays.

The wards of the police personnel, who had successfully completed their education, sought employment opportunities. Similarly, pensioners in the department represented on certain anomalies and among others. The police personnel from different batches submitted petitions on the delay in transfer and variations in the pay structure.

The DGP interacted with the CB-CID, PEW and other special detachment officers.

Senior officials led by Tirunelveli Collector K P Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner Sukaputra, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Prem Anand Sinha, Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena, SPs Silambarasan, Srinivasan, Albert John and Sundaravadanam, DCPs Vijaykumar, Anitha, Geetha and AIG Shreenath, District Forest Officer Murugan and among others participated in a meeting.

The DGP presented mementoes and cash awards to 50 best police personnel for their meritorious service in the Tirunelveli Range at a function held in Samadanapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.