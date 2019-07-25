Women picket road demanding water

In what is becoming a familiar sight, over 50 women from Vedapatti village under Adiyanoothu Panchayat on Thursday blocked Othakkanpalam Road demanding drinking water.

There was no water supply for the past three months, they said.

“The borewell from which the panchayat supplied water has run dry. There are 300 families in Vedapatti and despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken. We buy a pot of water from private tankers for ₹10,” said B. Kanaga, a resident.

Traffic on the stretch was affected for half-an-hour due to the protest. Dindigul Taluk police held talks with the women after which they dispersed.

In a similar incident, nearly 50 women from S. Pudukottai and Pachamalaiyankottai villages near Sempatti under Nilakottai taluk held a protest with empty pots at the Collectorate.

“There are 2,300 families living in five villages surrounding S. Pudukottai and we have not got drinking water supply for months. The groundwater level has plummeted and the water has also become hard and unfit for drinking,” they complained.