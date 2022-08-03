Madurai

Women move Madras High Court seeking inquiry, compensation 

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI August 03, 2022 22:17 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:17 IST

Two women belonging to the narikuravar community have filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to conduct an inquiry into the death of their respective sons. They also sought compensation from the State.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan ordered notice and sought response from the State on the petition filed by the women S. Gayathri and C. Pothumponnu of Sivaganga district. The women submitted that their respective sons, both minors were found dead in the Muthumariamman temple tank during a temple festival in April 2021 in Thayamangalam in Sivaganga district.

Though a first information report was registered and postmortem conducted, the real cause of the death of the two children was still unknown, they said. The petitioners said they were selling toys at that time of the incident and could not trace their children.

Later, they saw a huge crowd gathered near the temple tank. When they approached the tank they found the bodies of their sons floating in the tank. Though there was adequate security the incident took place, the petitioners said.

They said proper inquiry should be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death. They also sought compensation of ₹10 lakh each from the State. The hearing in the case was adjourned by eight weeks.

