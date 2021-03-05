Women lay siege to TASMAC shop

Virudhunagar

05 March 2021 21:44 IST

Scores of women from villages around Chandragiripuram near here laid siege to a newly-opened TASMAC shop pressing for its immediate closure on Friday.

The protest was led by All India Democratic Women’s Association, state secretary S. Lakshmi and Virudhunagar district secretary S. Deivanai.

The protesters said that the officials who had promised to close down the shop three days back, went back on their word and again opened it the very next day.

Advertising

Advertising

“Already, there has been some tension between people of two groups in the village. If the TASMAC shop remains opened, people of both groups will meet here and it will trigger fresh problems,” Ms. Lakshmi said.

Stating that women were predominantly involved in grazing of goats and cows in isolated places in the village, she expressed fear over the safety of such women.

Members of self help groups for women from villages of Seeniyapuram, Chokkalingapuram and Pavali also joined the protest that started at around forenoon.

When Excise Inspector, Krishnaveni, came to tell the agitators that they were yet to get the nod from their higher officials to close down the shop, the villagers laid siege to her vehicle.

Later, the officials promised that the TASMAC shop would be shifted within a week and till then it would not be opened.

The protesters dispersed later.