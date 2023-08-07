Women lay siege to Ramanathapuram Collectorate with empty pots

August 07, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Scores of villagers from Pallamorkulam panchayat, including women, laid a siege to Ramanathapuram Collectorate with empty pots, highlighting suspension of drinking water supply to the village for the last four years, on Monday.

The villagers said that the underground pipeline for Cauvery Combined Drinking Water scheme to their village has remained damaged for the last few years when the road laying work was taken up.

“Since then we are dependent on water supplied by private trucks and pay ₹ 10 per pot of water,” said V. Vasusekar of the village.

The village has got 200 families and most of them are farm labourers and rear cattle. The villagers complained that they had repeatedly raised the drinking water issue with the Thillaiyendal panchayat authorities, but no action was taken so far.

“The water supply used to be very erratic. After we complain every time, the pipeline used to be repaired and immediately it would develop leakage in some other spot,” said K. Ramu.

C. Parameswari of the village said that she was buying potable water for ₹ 120 for every two days. “I fill up a plastic drum which can last for two days. My family spends an average of ₹ 1,500 for water alone,” she said.

Ms. Parameswari, who raises a dozen of goats, said that the animals used to quench their thirst with the water in Pallamorkulam tank and the local oorani.

“With no rain in Ramanathapuram district, the tank and the oorani dried up and we are now burdened to buy water even for the cattle,” she complained.

The people were dependent on the public taps of Cauvery Combined Drinking water scheme.

“Since groundwater in our area is highly salty, we cannot use them either for cooking or for drinking,” she said. The villagers handed over a petition to Collector V. Vishnu Chandran.