Women lay siege to PESO office seek lifting of ban on joined crackers

Sivakasi

29 November 2021 18:16 IST

Scores of women fireworks workers laid siege to the office of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) here on Monday protesting against the ban on making joined crackers and usage of barium nitrate in manufacturing fireworks.

The women complained that thousands of workers would lose employment and their livelihood, if the ban on barium nitrate and the joined crackers continued.

Stating that only 20% of the total fireworks usually produced can be manufactured if the ban on barium nitrate and joined crackers were not lifted, the women squatted in front of the gates of PESO office.

They said that the fireworks units could be reopened only if these ban are lifted.

The workers sought protection of the industry. They also raised slogans against the ban on barium nitrate and the joined crackers.

After PESO officials pacified them, the women dispersed from the spot.

For the last few days, fireworks workers across the district have been protesting against the Supreme Court’s order banning barium nitrate and joined crackers.

The district administration and PESO have warned fireworks units of stringent action, if they were found to violate the apex court order.