Women labourers demand regular, assured payment of wages

February 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Around 150 women workers of Urban Employment Guarantee Programme staged a dharna on the Corporation administrative office premises on Monday demanding the prompt online wages payment of ₹ 363 a day.

The protesting Urban Employment Guarantee Programme women workers said they, who were hired seven months ago for desilting irrigation tanks in Pettai with the promise of ₹ 363 a day as wages, were paid the amount in online mode only for the first couple of weeks and the amount was reduced anywhere between ₹ 110 and ₹ 140 a day without citing any reason.

“When we asked the officials about the reason behind the drastic reduction of the wages against the promise made earlier, they did not give any proper reply. Moreover, online payment of wages was stopped abruptly. We are poor women and have to take care of the family, our children, their education, ailing parents etc. What can we do if payment wages are stopped without any reason? So, we demand regular online payment of assured wages of ₹ 363 a day,” the protesting women workers said.

When the officials held talks with them and assured that their grievances would be redressed shortly, they left the spot saying that they would start dharna on Tuesday (February 21) inside the irrigation tank where they were working if the arrears for online wages payment of ₹ 363 a day were not made.