Women government employees donate hair to make wigs for cancer patients in Tirunelveli

March 08, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Twenty women employees in various government departments at the Collectorate here celebrated ‘International Women’s Day by donating a sizable portion of their hair to make wigs for women who lost their hair during the course of cancer treatment.

When Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, a physician, suggested that a ‘hair donation’ event be held to mark the day, it received enthusiastic response from women staff at the collectorate.

“Since the donor has to donate a length of at least 20 cm of hair to make wigs, it is not an easy decision as every woman wants long hair. But the Collector’s suggestion enjoyed good backing and we are organising the special event today in which volunteers will donate their hair,” said Suganya, Special District Revenue Officer, Tirunelveli, who coordinated the event.

Experts from a wig-making unit associated with Adyar Cancer Institute cut the hair. “We need 250 to 300 grams of processed hair for making a basic wig that is given to cancer patients. This is a great gesture by the employees,” said Sheeba Paul from the unit.

The unit imports net for making the wigs.

The Nellai Cancer Care organised a special screening camp at the Collectorate as part of International Women’s Day for the benefit of the women employees and visitors.

“We screened around 12,000 people during this fiscal and identified 17 new cancer patients, mostly with uterine and breast cancer,” said Ramkumar of Nellai Cancer Care.

“The self-esteem and confidence of the women certainly suffer a beating when they lose their hair due to a range of reasons. Whenever they have to undergo chemo or radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, the women, who are already battling the physical agony, suffer a lot mentally as they lose their hair besides losing their complexion. It is a simple gesture from us to express our support to the women cancer patients to boost their confidence and self-esteem,” added Ms. Suganya.

