Women get training in making products from water hyacinth

THOOTHUKUDI

07 January 2022 19:09 IST

Training for 60 women on making value-added products from water hyacinth began at Alwarthirunagari on Friday.

Distributing training tools to the women in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj, Member of Parliament Kanimozhi said that a team of experts from Hyderabad would train the women for six months in preparing a range of value-added products from water hyacinth, a waterweed which grows wild and obstructs free flow of water in the irrigation channels and tanks.

Besides converting a waterweed into useful products, the venture would ensure additional income to the rural women.“The products to be made by the women from water hyacinth should enjoy excellent market abroad for its quality,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

The trainees were given 26 types of tools to be used for making value-added products from water hyacinth. Project Officer, Mahalir Thittam, Veerabhathran was present.