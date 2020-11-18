Women farmers seek more facilities in uzhavar sandhai

Sivaganga

18 November 2020 20:49 IST

Collector gives nod for building restrooms

Collector Madhusudhan Reddy, who took charge a few days ago, visited the uzhavar sandhai in Sivaganga town on Wednesday.

The Collector, who went around the shandy, personally interacted with a few farmers about the vegetables grown by them and the mode of transport and among others, officials said.

The farmers said that they transported the produce through public transport and hence got a reasonable margin. They expressed satisfaction about the infrastructural facilities in the shandy. They also said that surplus vegetables were kept in a cold storage facility available in the shandy.

The agriculture department officials said that they fixed the price in such a way that both the buyer and seller were benefited. The price of vegetables in private markets/stores were higher than at the shandy, they added.

However, some of the women farmers said that there was a lack of toilets in the campus. Some others wanted a drinking water facility.

After listening to the farmers, the Collector ordered the Municipal authorities to examine the modalities to build toilets at the shandy.

Receipts for petitioners

Mr Reddy, who inspected a couple of taluk offices in the district including Kalayarkoil, Illayankudi and Manamadurai, told the officials to issue receipts to the petitioners.

By issuing an acknowledgement, it would be ideal for higher officials to cross check. The petitioners can also be given a reasonable date on which the grievance can be redressed. In the event of delay, the higher officials at the next level can examine the reasons for the delay. In this way, the petitioners would get the welfare assistance or any other scheme of things from the government without delay.

14 families shifted

With the onset of north-east monsoon, the big tank at Kazhuvankulam had reached the maximum level. Following this, the Collector, who took stock of the situation directed the officials concerned to shift 14 families to a government school and provide them with relief at once. He also visited the dwellings in the low-lying areas, where there was waterlogging.

The Collector asked the PWD engineers to ensure that bunds were strengthened at Kazhuvankulam.

Four get medical seat

Congratulating four students from the district, who had got a seat in the government medical college, through the horizontal reservation of 7.5 %, the Education Department officials said that C. Chinnanambi (who got 448 score in NEET) got an allotment in Stanley Government Medical College, Chennai. Similarly, S Yogendran (356) got allotment in Tirunelveli Government Medical College, R Amirtham of Ariyakudi near Karaikudi who had 255 score on NEET was issued a seat at Pudukottai Government Medical College and R. Sruthi of Singampunari who had obtained 249 in NEET got a seat in Sivaganga Government Medical College.

The Chief Educational officer Balamuthu appreciated the students for their feat.