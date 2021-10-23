Women empowerment alone will improve society: Social Welfare Minister

‘They had not got their due share in the last 10 years’

Only when womenfolk in a society was respected and protected, there would be an opportunity for sustained peace and an overall development in all spheres, said Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan here on Saturday.

Speaking at a workshop organised at the Collectorate, with the objective to formulate and reconstruct the guidelines by the State government, where a large number of women representatives from various walks of life participated, the Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had clearly stated that womenfolk had not got their due share in the last 10 years.

There were many irregularities and malpractice at various levels and loopholes were used to escape from crimes such as domestic violence, dowry harassment among others in which women were the victims, she said.

“All these errors would not be allowed any more and will be taken up as per the laws by the government,” she assured.

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy said that soon after the new government took over in May, the first order passed by the Chief Minister was to permit free travel in TNSTC buses for women.

About 70 % of women used the facility in the State. Likewise, more focus had been given for women education, he added.

Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) Shambu Kallolikar gave an overview about the objective and need for the workshop. Already, similar interactions were held in Chennai recently. He appealed to the participants to air their views in an objective manner.

Other senior officers from the Social Welfare Department, including S. Valarmathi and V. Amudavalli spoke.

Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar said when womenfolk were given education, the real meaning of empowerment would be achieved.

Earlier, Ms. Geetha Jeevan visited some of the schools run by the Corporation of Madurai and interacted with the students about the infrastructure and the food served in the neighbouring anganwadi centres, officials added.