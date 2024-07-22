Women demand closure of Tasmac shop at Azhagankulam village

Scores of women from Azhagankulam village complained about nuisance caused by tipplers and demanded closure of a Tasmac liquor shop on Monday.

The women complained that the Tasmac liquor outlet was located in the vicinity of an anganwadi centre, super market, higher secondary school, temple, bus stop, and a marriage hall. They submitted a petition to the new District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon on this issue.

“After the shop opens at noon, men start assembling at the liquor shop. They use abusive language and often are dressed inappropriately under the influence of alcohol,” Malaieswari said. She said women were scared to walk through the road to the temple of the school to drop lunch for students.

Similarly, they were apprehensive about allowing students to walk alone back home in the evening because of the presence of drunk men. Complaining that the drunkards were indulging in rash riding of motorcycles, the women said their only demand was to remove the shop from the village.

“Even men in our villages spend most of their daily earnings on alcohol and beat up the women and children daily,” she said. If the Government failed to take action for removing the shop, the women said, they would resort to road blockade.