GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women demand closure of Tasmac shop at Azhagankulam village

Women of the village complain that drunk men use abusive language and dress inappropriately creating fear among students and women

Published - July 22, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Women from Azhagankulam on Monday visiting the Ramanathapuram Collectorate to submit a petition demanding closure of a Tasmac liquor shop in their village.

Women from Azhagankulam on Monday visiting the Ramanathapuram Collectorate to submit a petition demanding closure of a Tasmac liquor shop in their village. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

 

Scores of women from Azhagankulam village complained about nuisance caused by tipplers and demanded closure of a Tasmac liquor shop on Monday. 

The women complained that the Tasmac liquor outlet was located in the vicinity of an anganwadi centre, super market, higher secondary school, temple, bus stop, and a marriage hall. They submitted a petition to the new District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon on this issue.

“After the shop opens at noon, men start assembling at the liquor shop. They use abusive language and often are dressed inappropriately under the influence of alcohol,” Malaieswari said. She said women were scared to walk through the road to the temple of the school to drop lunch for students. 

Similarly, they were apprehensive about allowing students to walk alone back home in the evening because of the presence of drunk men.  Complaining that the drunkards were indulging in rash riding of motorcycles, the women said their only demand was to remove the shop from the village. 

“Even men in our villages spend most of their daily earnings on alcohol and beat up the women and children daily,” she said. If the Government failed to take action for removing the shop, the women said, they would resort to road blockade.

Related Topics

Dindigul / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.