Women councillors in Tirunelveli accuse senior DMK leader of issuing death threat

July 27, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The factional feud in the ruling DMK overflowed onto the Corporation Council meeting held here on Thursday when a group of women councillors sat on the floor in front of Mayor P.M. Saravanan and accused DMK’s Tirunelveli central district in-charge and former Minister T.P.M. Mohideen Khan of issuing death threat to them.

As the meeting commenced, Chairperson of Tirunelveli Zone Maheshwari accused Mr. Khan of issuing death threat to her over fielding of candidates in the Corporation’s taxation appellate committee election held on Thursday. “He [Mr. Khan] threatened me in the presence of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor [K.R. Raju], who remained silent,” Ms. Maheshwari said.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy urged her to focus only on issues pertaining to her ward or zone.

“There is no need to raise party issues in the council meeting. You just now cast your vote in the taxation appellate committee election, which was conducted in a transparent manner. So, avoid other issues in the meeting and concentrate on the problems in your wards,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.

An agitated Ms. Maheshwari blamed that the Corporation was not worried about the safety of women Councillors and said another councillor and Chairman of the Corporation’s appointments committee, Gokila Vani, was also aware of the threat she was facing from Mr. Khan. Ms. Gokila Vani, Chairperson of Thatchanallur Zone Revathi and Chairperson of Melapalayam Zone Kathija Iqlam Fazila also sat on the floor even as a few male Councillors were raising slogans that there was no safety for the women Councillors.

They also demanded the resignation of the Mayor for “having destroyed democracy in the Corporation Council”.

Even though Mr. Saravanan maintained that Mr. Khan did not threaten anyone and never said anything in the wrong sense, the DMK members resorted to sloganeering. Mr. Saravanan and Mr. Raju left the Council hall.

“The outcome of today’s election (for the taxation appellate committee) has made it clear that most of the Councillors are against Mr. Khan and Mr. Saravanan. We repose our faith in party high command which will take remedial measures,” said the Councillors.

Earlier, the Council adjourned the proposal to name the road connecting Tirunelveli Arch and Kurukkuthurai Road after late orator Nellai Kannan. “Since he [Nellai Kannan] had made disparaging remarks against late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on several occasions, the road should not be named after him,” said Councillor Shankar (DMK).