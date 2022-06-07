Women construction workers seek pay parity

Women construction workers want the government to place complaint boxes at government offices.

Women workers should be paid equally on a par with men without any discrimination, said Malathi Chittibabu, state vice president, Construction Workers Federation of India, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), here on Tuesday

More than 300 workers participated in the State-level conference of the organisation.

Women without access to education, widows, women deserted by their husbands and single women are involved in construction work but they face several problems including sexual harassment at workplaces, which often force them to quit.

The women workers urged the government to place complaint boxes at government offices such as Collectorates and Tahsildar offices to lodge complaints so that their grievances could be heard.

They also sought maternity assistance of ₹6,000, a monthly pension of ₹3,000 for those above 55 years, shelters for their children, drinking water and separate toilet facilities.

Former Dindigul MLA K. Balabharathi, CITU district secretary K.R. Ganesan, CWFI district secretary K Prabhakaran were present.