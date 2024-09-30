ADVERTISEMENT

Women complain about poor quality of ‘oorani’ water near Paramakudi

Updated - September 30, 2024 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of women from Vinobha Nagar in Pudukudi panchayat near Paramakudi on Monday complained that they were facing health hazard by consuming poor quality of ‘oorani’ water as supply of water through Cauvery Combined Drinking Water project had stopped for their village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers submitted a petition to Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

One of the women, Shanmugavalli, told reporters that though a pipeline had been laid for their village, water was not being supplied through Cauvery drinking water project for the past several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers had been repeatedly giving petitions to various officials for the last three years, but they have not evoked any positive response.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She said that the women were dependent on two ‘ooranies’ for water - one for drinking and cooking and another for other purposes.

Children were frequently falling ill due to the poor quality of ‘oorani’ water, she said.

Some of them were paying as much as ₹12 for a pot of drinking water being supplied by private players. The villagers have appealed to the Collector to set right the drinking water problem and also to relay the road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US