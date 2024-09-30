GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women complain about poor quality of oorani water near Paramakudi

Published - September 30, 2024 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of women from Vinobha Nagar in Pudukudi panchayat near Paramakudi on Monday complained that they were facing health hazard by consuming poor quality of ‘oorani’ water as supply of water through Cauvery Combined Drinking Water project had stopped for their village.

The villagers submitted a petition to Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

One of the women, Shanmugavalli, told reporters that though a pipeline had been laid for their village, water was not being supplied through Cauvery drinking water project for the past several years.

The villagers had been repeatedly giving petitions to various officials for the last three years, but they have not evoked any positive response.

She said that the women were dependent on two ‘ooranies’ for water - one for drinking and cooking and another for other purposes.

Children were frequently falling ill due to the poor quality of ‘oorani’ water, she said.

Some of them were paying as much as ₹12 for a pot of drinking water being supplied by private players. The villagers have appealed to the Collector to set right the drinking water problem and also to relay the road.

