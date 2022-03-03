Women candidates for Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

Sivakasi

The DMK has chosen women for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Sivakasi Corporation.

Both I. Sangeetha, 44, for the post of Mayor, and K. Vignesh Priya, 34, for the post of Deputy Mayor, are first-time councillors.

Ms. Sangeetha, who has completed higher secondary schooling, is the wife of T. Inbam, DMK’s commercial wing town secretary, while Ms. Priya, a post-graduate, is wife of party’s Sivakasi town in-charge, R.M. Kalirajan.

Both had contested from nearby wards of 34 and 35 respectively after the wards were reserved for women general with an eye on the post of Mayor.

They had impressed the party high command in a four-corner contest for the top post with two other first-time councillors, Surya, daughter of party senior leader, M.A. Chandran, and Renu Nithila, wife of another senior leader, K. Ramamoorthi.

Incidentally, the post of Mayor in Sivakasi has gone with a person belonging to the Nadar community as it had been the case with the Chairpersons of the erstwhile Sivakasi Municipality. The DMK did the balancing act by making Priya, from the Mukkulathor community, as the Deputy Mayor.

The DMK has the support of 45 out of 48 councillors after nine AIADMK councillors and four independents extended their support to the ruling party.

However, all the 45 councillors belonging to the DMK alliance were still in Kanniyakumari and are expected to come here on Friday morning before the commencement of the indirect election.