‘Women being stereotyped as baby-sitters and natural cook’

July 02, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Madurai:

Society has forced upon a social construction on women by stereotyping them to be caretakers of home, baby-sitters and natural cook for the family, according to Narayani Subramanian, a research scholar in Marine Biology.

Addressing the 37th women conference organised by LIC Working Women’s sub-committee in Madurai on Sunday, she said women’s labour was being exploited by justifying that they were naturally good at taking care of daily chores. “They say that motherhood is a natural aspect of women. So is the case with cooking, washing, cleaning and taking care of babies.”

Women were portrayed as being soft only to make them submissive and prevent them from raising their voice against men, she felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the remarks that women had come up in various spheres was only a constructed statement. “A survey conducted among men from 80 countries has revealed that 25% of the men believed that husband beating the wife is right. The result was announced as late as June 2023.”

Similarly, 90% of the men had a biased idea against women and 50% of them believed that women were unfit for top-level responsibilities. That women of a section of society had come up in life should not be taken as women of all sections of the world had seen improvement in life.

She said that women were struggling to raise up in their life as a glass ceiling was put up to prevent them. Even the right of franchise reached the women of the last country only in 1990. “Women were not even treated as equal citizens by many countries till few decades back.”

The high maternal mortality only revealed poor allocation of funds for women’s health. Similarly, underpayment for women doing the same work as men was also plaguing the society. Many men still feared that rise in feminism would be against men whereas it only sought to create a gender-equal society.

She advised that boys and girls in families should be taught about equality at young age.

The first woman from Tamil Nadu to climb Mount Everest, N. Muthamilselvi, was honoured on the occasion.

The conference demanded that special leave be given to women employees suffering from menopause problems and for child-care. A creche should be set up on LIC offices.

Another resolution sought a special law to prevent violence against women and children. The Domestic Violence Act should be properly implemented by the State and the Centre.

The bill for long-pending demand of 33% reservation in Parliament should be passed.

Functionaries of various women organisations, M. Azhagammai, D. Raji, D. Chithra, S. Uvarani, and former insurance employees federation functionary K. Swaminathan were among those who addressed the conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.