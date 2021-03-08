‘Women are the forerunners of farming’

Madurai

The final year students of the Department of Social Sciences, Lady Doak College, released a documentary film ‘Uzhathiyar,’ a film about women working on agricultural fields, here on Monday as part of International Women’s Day celebration.

The film was released by G. Sundararajan from Poovulagin Nanbargal, a movement focusing on the environment, in the presence of Principal Christianna Singh through a virtual platform. The students said they were inspired by the works of agri-journalist P. Sainath, who documented about the women farmers in India. The students produced the documentary film based on the lives of women farmers of Thiruvirunthalpuram village of Virudhunagar district.

After releasing the film, Mr. Sundararajan said women were the forerunners of farming, and the shift of land ownership from women to men had a drastic effect on farming. He appreciated the students’ efforts in producing the documentary. He said youngsters had a predominant role in promoting and sustaining the environment.

Ms. Christianna Singh said students had many responsibilities towards nation building. Caroline Nesabai, former Head of the Department and Director of Centre for Women Studies, LDC; Krishnamoorthy, Project Director, Covenant Centre for Development; Arul from Voluntary Association of People’s Services; and Senthil and Preethi from Payir Trust participated in the online event.

Following the documentary film, another two videos on the theme ‘Veiled rainbows’ and ‘Choose to challenge’ were released.

Around 80 students and faculty members of the Social Sciences Department participated in the programme.