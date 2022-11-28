Women are achieving in many spheres unlike in the past, says Minister

November 28, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Girl students had been performing well in academics while more women had been acing competitive exams. Women were accomplishing many things confidently now which were beyond reach for them some 40 years ago, said P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of 12 additional classrooms at Othakadai Government Girls’ Model Higher Secondary School on Monday. The project will be implemented on an outlay of ₹1.80 crore by merging Madurai East Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) and Madurai Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), among others, stated a press release.

The Minister said that the model school was functioning efficiently and producing good results, even surpassing those of private schools. “The school offers many facilities, including transport for the children from rural areas to reach the school with ease,” he said and advised the children to come out in flying colours, and scale heights in academics and sports. Teh Minister said many children from government schools are winning at national and international level competitions, thanks to committed teachers.

He also inspected ‘Vanavil Mandram,’ an initiative to kindle interest in science and mathematics among school students, at the school.

The Minister, on behalf of the District Rural Development Agency, launched vehicles to take up cleaning activities in all the 10 panchayats under the Madurai East Assembly Constituency, and inaugurated a biogas plant at Y. Othakadai.

Madurai MP S. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, MLA A. Venkatesan, and Chief Education Officer K. Karthika s were present.