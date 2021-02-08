Women and girl children urged to break stereotypes

Madurai

08 February 2021 09:15 IST

It was more important to tell girl children what they must do rather than tell them what they must not do. Speaking to them about good qualities will help boost their self confidence, said Assistant Commissioner of Police T.K. Lilly Grace at a seminar on ‘Understanding and combating sexual harassment at workplace - law and mental health’, organised by SOCO Trust here on Sunday.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police was addressing women and students at the seminar to create an awareness of how to tackle the issue. Telling girl children not to do something would create fear in their minds, she said. She urged women and girl children to break the stereotypes. Offering a piece of advice to parents, she said they must spend quality time and gather knowledge as the children would learn by watching their parents.

The concept of ‘good touch, bad touch’ must be taught at home, said Helen Christina of Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women. She urged the women and girl children to be bold and confident to tackle the issues. Managing Trustee of Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation S. Selva Gomathi conducted an interactive session with the participants.