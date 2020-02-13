Woman’s kidneys, liver, corneas harvested

MADURAI
The kidneys, liver and corneas of a brain-dead woman were successfully harvested at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre here on Wednesday.
Of the harvested organs, a kidney and liver were transplanted on two patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, another kidney was sent to Kauvery Hospital in Tiruchi and the corneas to Aravind Eye Hospital.
The 64-year-old Kalyani, a resident of Kulathupatti village in Pudukkottai district, met with an accident on February 10, while riding pillion on a two-wheeler. She was rushed to Thirumaiyam Government Hospital at for first aid. Then she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the MMHRC. However, she was declared brain dead on Wednesday.
Her husband, Valliappan, a farmer, was counselled to donate the organs of Kalyani.
