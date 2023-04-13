HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman’s death: three booked for abetting suicide

April 13, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district police on Thursday booked Myittanpatti panchayat clerk Muthu, its member Veerakumar and husband of another member Balamurugan for abetting G. Nagalakshmi (37) to commit suicide.

All three are absconding.

Kalligudi police on Wednesday had registered a case of suicide under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure as the mother of five children had died after jumping from a running bus near Sivarakottai.

Based on a note left by the woman in which she had accused the trio of having denied her job under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the police altered the Section to 306 of Indian Penal Code for abetting suicide.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline - 044-24640050.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.