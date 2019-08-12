Woman's body found in trash bin

Thoothukudi
A 55-year-old woman’s body was found in a trash bin at Dhanasekaran Nagar here on Monday.
The Sipcot police, on receiving the information, came to the spot and following an inquiry, identified her as Vasanthi.
When the police interrogated his son, Muthulakshmanan, 35, he said that he left her body there wrapped in a blanket, as he did not have the money to perform her last rites.
Later, her body was taken to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital to perform autopsy, and later given a proper funeral with contributions from residents nearby.
