March 03, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

A 54-year-old woman worker, N. Muthuvelammal of Enjar, suffered serious burn injuries in a fire accident at an amorce manufacturing unit at Enjar on Friday afternoon.

The police said the woman was involved in pushing a small cart carrying chemicals on the Taj Amorces unit at around 2.30 p.m. Friction while handling the chemical led to a fire accident. The woman sustained 30% burns on her face and limbs. She was taken to a private hospital in Srivilliputtur. A case was registered.