Woman worker critically injured in fire accident at fireworks unit near Sivakasi

A 70-year-old worker, C. Gandhiammal of Kumarapuram, was critically injured in a fire accident at Sri Vinayaka Fireworks in Sevalur under M. Pudupatti police station limits in Sivakasi on Thursday.

Lightning strike is said to have triggered the fire.

The police said that lightning struck one of the working sheds at around 4.45 p.m. that sparked a huge fire. The woman sustained 90% burns.

She was rushed to the Government hospital here.

M. Pudupatti police are investigating.