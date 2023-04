April 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

A woman worker, J. Puspham (52), was charred to death at a fireworks manufacturing unit at V. Ramalingapuram in Virudhunagar district on Thursday afternoon. Police suspect that the fire could have been triggered by lightning.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Virudhunagar, led by Station Officer K.P. Balamurugan, rushed to the spot and put out the fire. Vachakarapatti police have registered a case.