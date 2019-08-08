Woman with transperson friend seeks custody of daughter

A 27-year-old woman has approached the police here, seeking possession of her six-year-old daughter, living with her husband, stating that she had rejoined her school friend after she turned a transperson.

The woman and her friend, who hailed from Anaiyur in Madurai, became emotionally attached when they were studying in Class X. And when they wanted to get married, their parents admonished and separated them. While she got married to a man here, her friend remained unmarried, police said.

After the birth of the child, her husband met with an accident and became partly immobilised. At this point, she came to know that her friend had turned a transperson.

When she suggested that they could rejoin and live together, the woman left her husband to join the transperson. The duo started living together in Madurai. When they wanted to have a child, they decided to have the six-year-old daughter with them.

After they met and presented a petition to Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena here a few days ago, the SP referred the case to the Kenikarai police for enquiry. After preliminary investigation, the Kenikarai police suggested that they could approach the court to seek remedy.

