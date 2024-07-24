GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman with rare auto-immune disease treated by doctors in GRH

Published - July 24, 2024 08:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Government Rajaji Hospital doctors have successfully treated a migrant woman from Madhya Pradesh who was suffering from a rare condition called Guillain Barre Syndrome AMSAM variant which causes extensive damage to the peripheral nerves system. 

Briefing about the diagnosis and treatment, Suresh, Assistant Professor, Department of General Medicine, Madurai Medical College, said the 26-year-old woman stationed in Idukki district in Kerala, after giving birth to her third child at her house on June 29, fell sick and developed seizure the following day.  

She was rushed to the nearby Nedumkandam Primary Health Centre for emergency treatment and from there she was taken to Theni Government Hospital where she was diagnosed with postpartum eclampsia and treatment was initiated for the same.  

During the course of treatment, on July 7, as she developed paralysis of both lower limbs, upper limbs and experienced breathing difficulty, she was referred to GRH in Madurai for further diagnosis.  

Dr. Suresh said that for identifying the symptoms, they conducted nerve conduction study, MRI, and other tests to know whether she was affected with a rare auto-immune condition called GBS syndrome.  

“While this is a rare condition with incidence rate of 1.2 persons in 1 lakh population, it has no specific cause. Early identification and diagnosis followed by treatment is the only recourse,” he added.  

A major part of the treatment is administration of intravenous immunoglobulin, which usually costs ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 for a vial.  About 20 vials of the antibody was administered into the woman which would have cost around ₹4.5 lakh to ₹6.2 lakh in private hospitals.  

“The five-day treatment followed by regular monitoring yielded good results. She must be monitored for one more month. Proper physiotherapy exercises to ease her movement is essential,” he added.  

Saying that she would be discharged in a few days and sent back home, Dr. Suresh said that but for the early diagnosis, the treatment could have got complicated.  “She can visit any nearby hospital for regular health check-up after discharge,” he said.  

