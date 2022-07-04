Woman who lost her leg due to medical negligence seeks government job

Umamaheswari, a widow, who lost her leg, at the Dindigul Collectorate with her children on Monday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

July 04, 2022 20:28 IST

A mother of two who lost her leg in January due to medical negligence while taking treatment in two private hospitals in Natham petitioned the Collector seeking a government job at the weekly grievances redressal meeting held in Dindigul on Monday.

C. Uma Maheshwari, 34, from Natham near Dindigul who had lost her husband before the pandemic-struck had been taking up odd jobs to make her ends meet so as to support her family comprising a 11-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy.

On developing fever around Pongal festival, Ms Uma had taken an injection at a private hospital in Natham. Following which a boil had erupted on her hip and she was told that the doctor was unavailable.

“Later, the infection was treated at another private hospital in Natham which only intensified the pain,” said Ms Uma.

Upon visiting the Government Hospital in Natham, she was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the doctors told her that the blood vessels have been blocked and removing her left leg was the only option.

Ms Uma petitioned Collector S. Visakan seeking justice as well as a government job.

“In a swift response, I was asked to meet a medical official at the Government Hospital in Dindigul who assured that a committee will be formed to look into the issue and that all the doctors involved will be investigated in this regard,” said Ms Uma.