Woman VAO caught red-handed while taking bribe

The Village Administrative Officer of Chinna Reddiyapatti in Peraiyur Taluk, Meenakshi Kalai, 47, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹ 6,000 from a person for processing his application seeking patta, on Tuesday.

The police said that M. Mohaideen Sheriff had applied seeking patta for his two plots, in the name of his parents in Chinna Reddiyapatti.

Based on his complaint, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption squad laid a trap and arrested her when she took the tainted money from Sheriff and kept it in her handbag after counting them.

