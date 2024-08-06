GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman VAO caught red-handed while taking bribe

Published - August 06, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The Village Administrative Officer of Chinna Reddiyapatti in Peraiyur Taluk, Meenakshi Kalai, 47, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹ 6,000 from a person for processing his application seeking patta, on Tuesday.

The police said that M. Mohaideen Sheriff had applied seeking patta for his two plots, in the name of his parents in Chinna Reddiyapatti.

Based on his complaint, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption squad laid a trap and arrested her when she took the tainted money from Sheriff and kept it in her handbag after counting them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.