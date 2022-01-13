Madurai

Woman uses her sarees as wall in Sivaganga district

The Saruguni river in Sivaganga district is in spate during the rain last November. File photo  

Using her sarees and old dhotis as the wall of her dwelling, 50-year-old Palaniammal of Mammarangapatti in Sivaganga district is eagerly looking for assistance from the government to build her a house.

In the November 2021 rain, a portion of the mud-wall of her dwelling collapsed. The widow, a casual worker, lives with her son.

When The Hindu spoke to the woman after an activist from the locality explained her plight, she said that after the mud-wall collapsed in the continuous rain, the revenue authorities visited and gave her ₹2,000 as a temporary relief.

When the local revenue authorities came to know about this, one official approached her and asked her to return ₹2,000 since the government would allot her a dwelling soon. “My plight is so pathetic that I have used my old sarees as a makeshift wall and these officials are demanding me to return the money,” she claimed.

“Because of the pandemic, there is no job. I have no money. There is some free rice left at home which I got from the ration shop last month,” she said.

When contacted, Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy said he would certainly look into her grievance. Very soon, a house would be given to her, he said and added that she would not be asked to return the money.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 1:35:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/woman-uses-her-sarees-as-wall-in-sivaganga-district/article38265034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY