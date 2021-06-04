Woman, two kids found dead

Sattur

A woman and her two children were found dead in a farm well near here on Friday morning.

The police identified the deceased as S. Selvi (25) of O. Mettupatti and her children Anu (4) and Madesh (2).

The police said that the family members were found in the farm well belonging to Pandi in the same village on Friday morning. The bodies were brought out by firemen.

Police suspect that the woman, who had lost her husband last year, could have taken the extreme step after pushing her children into the well. Sattur Taluk police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.