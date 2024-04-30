Woman, two daughters found dead in Dindigul

April 30, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Dindigul

A woman and her two daughters were found dead in their house near here on Monday night.

The police identified the deceased as Menaka, Hindu Bhahini, 16, and Dhaniya Shri, 11.

The police said that Menaka and her husband, Srinivasan, 42, had filed a divorce petition recently.

Srinivasan had an argument with his wife at his home in Thadikombu police station limits.

Later, when he returned home, he found them dead.

The Thadikombu police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

